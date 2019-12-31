|
|
Theophile "Ted" Ducat, Jr.
Champion - Theophile "Ted" Ducat Jr., 91, Champion, passed away December 30, 2019 surrounded by his family after a short illness. Born on March 27, 1928, he is the son of the late Theophile and Celina (DeMoulin) Ducat. Ted graduated from Luxemburg High School. He married Millie Jonet September 2, 1952, at St. Martins in Tonet and she preceded him in death on June 22, 2005. Ted was self employed the majority of his life working as a farmer, truck driver, tavern owner, and the owner of Ducat Trucking Inc. He enjoyed bowling, traveling, and driving the countryside. He was an active member of the Lions Club and at St Josephs in Champion.
He is survived by his four children, Mary Ann Ducat, Dave Ducat, Dan (Mary) Ducat, Karen (Pat) Hucek; seven grandchildren, Chris (Candee) Hendricks, Dana Ducat and special friend Brett, Chelsea Ducat, Mindy (Cody) Cravillion, Mitch (Harmony) Ducat, Devin (Peter) Schmidt, Quinn (Shane) Peot; sixteen great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kitty Ratajczak.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Millie; siblings, Pete Ducat, Walter (Odile) Ducat, Victoria (Norman) Wicker, Esther (Pete) Bosetski, Libby (Cy) DeJardin; father and mother-in-law, Alex (Ida Delongville) Jonet; brothers and sisters-in-law, Norman (Hildegarde) Jonet, Alvin (Veronica) Jonet, John (Loretta) Jonet, Tony (Betty) Jonet, Bernard Jonet, Marion Jonet, Leona (Ed) Derenne, Verna (John) Falish, Germaine (Lester) Marchant, and George Ratajczak.
Visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Champion, 5996 Cty Rd K, Saturday January 4, from 9 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM (noon). Entombment at Nicolet Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy please direct donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Champion.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice and Moraine Ridge, especially Mary, Erica, Noran, Abby, Hannah and Lorrie. Also to all of his friends and family that visited Ted.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020