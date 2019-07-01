|
Theresa A. Orde
Green Bay - On Friday, June 28, 2019, Theresa Ann Orde passed away with her family beside her. She was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on March 23, 1965 to Sherman and Dorothy Laundrie at St. Vincent Hospital. Theresa lived in Green Bay, WI her whole life and was employed for the past thirteen years at Ideal Air and worked previously at Lamp Recyclers and Hayes and Associates. She graduated in 1983 from Ashwaubenon High School and Northeastern Wisconsin Technical College with a degree in Accounting. Theresa married the love of her life on August 2, 1986, James Thomas Orde. Theresa and Tom shared their life with their two beloved children Cody Thomas and Tanner James. Theresa shared her passion for shopping, shoes, and purses with her nieces. Theresa and Tom loved to travel, they traveled several times a year to Mexico, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, and Las Vegas. Theresa always had a "fresh" pedi and mani.
Theresa is survived by her spouse James (Tom); her children Cody and his wife Rachael, and Tanner and his girlfriend Abby Zellner; Parents Sherman and Dorothy Laundrie, Townsend, WI, mother and father-in-law James Thomas (Mickey) and Irene Orde, Green Bay, WI., brother Scott and his wife Wendy Laundrie and two sisters Julie and her husband Scott Smet and Deborah and her husband Casey Breaker; sister in-law Denise and her husband Brian Burns; nieces and nephews: Alec, Wyatt, and Ashley Smet, Peyton and Sydney Breaker, and Shawn and his wife Kristy Demuth; great niece Brooklyn Demuth; Godmother to Wyatt and Sydney; and special friends, Lisa Fletcher, Amy and her husband Jim Manders, and Lori Williams.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth St, De Pere. A Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send any online condolences to the family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Green Bay Oncology and the nurses on the 9th floor at St.Vincent's Hospital for their genuine compassion and care for Theresa.
Also, Tom would like to truly thank Lisa for all her support throughout this process.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2019