Theresa A. "Terri" Swoboda
Green Bay - Theresa A. "Terri" Swoboda, age 62, of Green Bay, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born December 4, 1957 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Clifford and Sylvia (Pichette) Renier.
Terri was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, Class of 1977. She married Matthias "Matt" Swoboda, July 14, 1979 and they shared 41 loving years of marriage. Terri and Matt were partners in marriage as well as in business, as they started Fortress Lock & Security, which has been in business for over 30 years and still going!
Terri and Matt loved spending time together and shared many hobbies and interests including traveling, taking trips in their plane and on their Gold Wing motorcycle. They traveled to many places in the United States and other countries and continents, including Europe and Canada. She was also an avid reader and loved her cats. This year, Matt joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary and purchased a boat which Terri enjoyed. She had the gift of gab and made friends everywhere she went. Terri loved life and other people and never spoke ill of anybody and was generous to a fault.
Theresa is survived by her husband, Matt; 3 siblings: Mary (the late Curt) Van Egeren, Tim and Tom (Susan) Renier, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Donald Renier.
Due to the pandemic, Terri's family will plan a celebration of life at a later date. For updates on service information, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
