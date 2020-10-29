1/1
Theresa A. "Terri" Swoboda
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa A. "Terri" Swoboda

Green Bay - Theresa A. "Terri" Swoboda, age 62, of Green Bay, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born December 4, 1957 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Clifford and Sylvia (Pichette) Renier.

Terri was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, Class of 1977. She married Matthias "Matt" Swoboda, July 14, 1979 and they shared 41 loving years of marriage. Terri and Matt were partners in marriage as well as in business, as they started Fortress Lock & Security, which has been in business for over 30 years and still going!

Terri and Matt loved spending time together and shared many hobbies and interests including traveling, taking trips in their plane and on their Gold Wing motorcycle. They traveled to many places in the United States and other countries and continents, including Europe and Canada. She was also an avid reader and loved her cats. This year, Matt joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary and purchased a boat which Terri enjoyed. She had the gift of gab and made friends everywhere she went. Terri loved life and other people and never spoke ill of anybody and was generous to a fault.

Theresa is survived by her husband, Matt; 3 siblings: Mary (the late Curt) Van Egeren, Tim and Tom (Susan) Renier, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Donald Renier.

Due to the pandemic, Terri's family will plan a celebration of life at a later date. For updates on service information, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved