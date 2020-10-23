Theresa Ann Burroughs
Green Bay - Theresa Ann Burroughs, 64, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born on October 16, 1956 in Green Bay to Jack A. and Jacqueline (McGinnis) Vainisi.
Theresa graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1974 and from UW-Milwaukee with a Bachelor Degree in Social Work.
She enjoyed traveling, reading, watching movies, ordering from QVC, and trivia. Theresa treasured her time spent at the family cottage in Door County. She was an extremely generous woman to family, friends and charitable organizations.
Theresa is survived by her son, Will (Erinn) Burroughs; sister, Valerie (David) Huser; close friend, Lisa (Gerry) Blohowiak; former husband, Joseph Burroughs; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant brother.
A private graveside service will be held at Allouez Catholic Cemetery.
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of the Theresa Burroughs' family, and they will be forwarded on.