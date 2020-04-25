|
Theresa "Terry" Christman
Green Bay - Theresa "Terry" A. Christman, 65, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1954 to Cletus and Pat (Sheffen) Bero.
Terry graduated from Ashwaubenon High School, Class of 1972. She played bass guitar for the band, "Smoke House" for over 10 years. Terry worked for Trade Winds Pizza as a pizza maker and later for Boldt Industries. Most recently she worked for Jones Sign Company; first in the neon room and then later as a laminator.
Terry enjoyed gardening and any time spent outside. She even had over 150 types of Hostas. Above all, she loved time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; a daughter, Nicole VanHulle; grandchildren, Carol and Hannah; siblings, Barbara (Al) Lankford, Nancy (Dave) Baeten, Diane (Bill) Schoeff, Ron (special friend, Sue) Bero, Mary Jo (Tim) Schreoder, Eric (special friend, Leanne) Bero; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Terry was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Daniel Bero.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic no services will be held at this time. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020