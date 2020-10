Theresa EgnarskiGreen Bay - Theresa Egnarski, of Pulaski passed away Tuesday October 6, 2020.She was born May 22, 1932 to the late Frank and Stella Lienski Socha in Krakow Wi.Theresa is survived by one brother and one sister.She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard.As per Theresa's wishes, there will be no services due to COVID-19.