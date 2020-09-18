Theresa "Terry" Haumschild
Oconto - Theresa L. "Terry" Haumschild, 58, Oconto, passed away unexpectedly Thursday Sept 17, 2020 at an area hospital. She was born on Mar 20, 1962 in Marion, Ohio and soon after moved to Texas where she was raised. In 1998, Terry moved to Wisconsin. On May 8, 1999, Terry was united in marriage to Thomas "Tom" Haumschild in Milwaukee. Terry was most recently employed by Limitless Possibilities LLC and worked in the Oconto Falls area. She was previously employed by Care Partners Assisted Living. Terry enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia and was known for her vast collection. She enjoyed playing games especially Phase 10 and Yahtzee. Terry also enjoyed the time she spent with family and her canine companion "Princess".
Terry is survived by her husband, Tom; four children, Misty (David) Giacoletti, Derek Nutt, Jessica Haumschild and Amy (Ryan) Bartlett; 10 grandchildren, Paige, Natalie, Arielle, Seth, Aneliese, Mackenzie, Pierce, Joshua, Dwayne and Lilly; two sisters, two nephews and a niece as well as many other relatives and friends.
Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara and Lewis; a grandson, Trevor; a sister, a brother and a beloved canine companion, "Harley".
A gathering celebrating her life will be held at Crivello's Restaurant, 818 Main St., Oconto, on Saturday Sept 26, 2020 starting at 3:00 p.m.
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
