Theresa Hornick
1953 - 2020
Theresa Hornick

Green Bay - Theresa L. Hornick, 66, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 23, 2020. She was born on November 3, 1953 to the Lee and Janet Brunette. She went to St. Agnes grade school, Southwest High School, and obtained her Associates Degree from NWTC. Theresa was united in marriage to Greg Hornick in August 1975. They recently celebrated 45 years of wedded bliss.

She was employed at NWTC for 4 years, and worked in the Business Services for Howard-Suamico School District for 32 years. In her recent retirement, she enjoyed quilting and knitting. The highlight of her traveling was to Germany which included Oktoberfest celebrations.

Theresa is survived by her loving husband, Greg; her son, Matthew (Andrea); daughter, Holly (Nathan) Vine; grandchildren, Amelia, Chloe, and Connor. She is further survived by her parents, LeRoy and Janet Brunette; sister, Mary (Don) Johnson; brothers, Tom, Daniel (Nora), Russ (Kirsten) Brunette; brother and sister in laws, Ken (Mary Alice) Hornick, Paul, Sandy, Nancy (Robb) Cooney, Mark (Karen) Hornick, Janette (Ron) Gass, as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her mother and father in law, Michael and Betty Hornick; and brother in law, Larry Hornick.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at SS. Edward & Isidore Church, 3667 Flintville Rd, from 9:00 until 11:00 am A mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00, which will be livestreamed on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Ss-Edward-Isidore-Church-562136803967841. Due to COVID-19 concerns, guests will be required to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.

To send online condolences and view a detailed obituary visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

A celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
SS. Edward & Isidore Church
OCT
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
SS. Edward & Isidore Church
