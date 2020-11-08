Theresa Lasek
Pulaski - Theresa Lasek, 92, Pulaski, went home to the Lord and her loved ones who went before her on Monday morning, November 2, 2020, on the Feast of All Souls. The daughter of Victor and Frances (Majewski) Gracyalny was born March 13, 1928, in Hofa Park, where she walked to the parish grade school as a little girl. When she was a teenager, Therese made her home and worked as a nanny of sorts with Gene and Martha Gajewski and their family, so that they could run their family business, Gajewski Gambles Store.
On June 30, 1945, she married Louis Lasek at St. Stanislaus Church in Hofa Park. Therese and Louie made their home and raised their family on the Lasek Family farm. Their love grew for 75 years.
She was a faith-filled member of Ss. Edward and Isidore Parish in Flintville where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and took care of all the flowers and plants inside the church. She was known as the pie lady for the pie booth at the parish Harvest Fest.
She had been employed at Northern Shoe, worked on the farm, and also worked at Pulaski Floral and Flowers by Tom as a floral designer. She took great pride in her work. She had a special relationship with her "boss", Tom Brudnicki, who she considered family. After retiring, she went back to work as a caregiver for Home Instead Senior Care.
If you ever visited Therese's home, you never left empty-handed. She always had home-made pickles, bakery, and other goodies to share. Therese's grandchildren were her pride and joy. She rocked them as babies, cared for them and made sure they felt loved, always had an abundance of cookies on hand, and was their biggest fan at all their school and sporting events.
Survivors include her husband, Louie; two daughters: Linda (Dave) Malczewski, Pulaski and Carol (Darrell) Mijal, Pulaski; four grandchildren: Tracy (Luke) Scharf, Fond Du Lac, Alex Mijal, Sun Prairie, Max Mijal, Wilkes-Barre, PA, Dexter Mijal, Pulaski; three great-grandchildren: Nadia, Mason, and Owen; two sisters-in-law: Sharon Gracyalny, Kaukauna, and Maryann Gracyalny, Pulaski; her godchildren: Evy Beilman, Terri VanDenEng, and Patsy Nowak; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Therese was preceded in death by one son, Norbert Lasek, on April 28, 1985; an infant great-grandson, Liam Scharf; three brothers: Stanley, John (Bertha), and Tony Gracyalny; two sisters: Rose Gracyalny and Catherine (Eddie) Wendzikowski; and her best puppy, Little Guy.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Ss. Edward & Isidore Church, 3667 Flintville Rd. Green Bay (Flintville) from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13th. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Fr. Dave Hoffman presiding, followed by burial in the parish cemetery.
The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the parish Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Ss-Edward-Isidore-Church-562136803967841
Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one.
Therese's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all of the wonderful caregivers who made it possible to keep Mom safe in her beloved home.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Lasek family.
