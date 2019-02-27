|
Theresa Veronica Markeson
Ashland - Theresa Veronica Markeson, 91 of Ashland, WI passed away peacefully, Sat, Feb 23rd at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. Theresa was born on Nov 27, 1927 the daughter of Theodore "Babe" and Angeline (Raczkowski) Phillips. After graduating from DePadua High School in 1945 in Ashland, Theresa hit the open waters, sailing the Great Lakes on the steamer, The John Roen. Theresa was a porter alongside her lifelong best friend, Jeri Moe. It was also on this ore boat that Theresa met her future husband, Daniel Warren Markeson. In Buffalo, New York, with a personal police escort, they were united in marriage, Aug 16th, 1948. They continued sailing until they moved back to Ashland to start a family. And what a family they had. 6 children, 15 grandchildren, 33 great-grand children, 3 great-great grandchildren and another on the way!
Theresa and Dan were self-employed in Ashland, owning several businesses, including Danny's Cash Market. In 1973, Theresa and Dan moved to Loveland, Colorado. Here they owned a restaurant and Mexican Import business, and Theresa worked at a Pie Shop and was a baker at King Sooper's Grocery Store. During this time Theresa and Dan enjoyed traveling, drinks in their outdoor pavilion and hosting family and friends for great food and sightseeing trips. In 1986, Theresa and Dan moved back to Pulaski, WI where they had their last business, The Country Inn restaurant & bar. All of Theresa's baking skills were on display with homemade bread, dinner rolls, pies, muffins & desserts which were an essential part of the day to day business that made the restaurant so successful. Moving back to Ashland, Theresa enjoyed her time spent with Dan and the rest of her family. She attended school shows, sporting events and graduations and indulging friends and family with just baked treats, especially the cinnamon rolls! Theresa enjoyed first and foremost baking. She loved puzzles, bingo a good card game and counted cross stitch. She loved holidays, birthdays, gift giving & craft projects and was always up for a party! Volunteering at the Senior Enrichment Center and the Bargain Hut were important to her and she loved to be a part of the action. Theresa was a lifelong member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary. Theresa has been a member of Our Lady of the Lake, previously St. Agnes, for as long as we can remember. She had a very strong faith and was a regular in the "back pew." Heaven has gained a sweet, caring, funny, loyal angel. We will miss your wonderful smile and spirited love of family.
Theresa is survived by 4 children, Sharlyne Agostine, Seymour, WI, Dennis (Lynette) Markeson, Kirksville, MO, Pat (Jerry) Kastern, Ashland, Donald Markeson (significant other Jamie Cole) Levester, NC. Theresa is further survived by her grandchildren, great-grand children, great, great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Theodore Phillips, her loving husband of 52 years, Daniel Markeson, sons, Robert and William Markeson, Grandson, Jason Agostine, Aunts, Lucille LePlavy and Genevieve Thompson.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Theresa will be celebrated at 12:00 on Thursday, Feb 28 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland with Father Duc Pham, O.F.M. as Celebrant. Visitation will precede the mass at 10am. Lunch will be served immediately following the mass in the church social hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Church and the Ashland Enrichment Center in Theresa's memory.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019