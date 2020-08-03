1/1
Thomas A. Clarage
Thomas A. Clarage

Green Bay - Thomas Alan Clarage, 75, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020 at his home. Cremation has occurred and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Beja Shrine Center, 1950 Bond St. Green Bay. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with the Clarage family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. In lieu of plants or flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Shrine Hospital for Children or Beja Shriners.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Beja Shrine Center
