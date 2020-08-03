Thomas A. Clarage
Green Bay - Thomas Alan Clarage, 75, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020 at his home. Cremation has occurred and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Beja Shrine Center, 1950 Bond St. Green Bay. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with the Clarage family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
. In lieu of plants or flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Shrine Hospital for Children or Beja Shriners.