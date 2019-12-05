|
Thomas A. "Tom" Lueskow
Green Bay - Thomas A. "Tom" Lueskow, age 59, of Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born December 15, 1959 in Green Bay, son of the late Norman and Lorraine (Derouin) Lueskow and was a graduate of Green Bay Southwest High School.
Tom married Jane Meiers, June 17, 1988 in Green Bay and the couple shared over 30 loving years together.
Tom was an avid outdoorsman and was proud of his meticulous yard. He was a real man and always made sure his wife felt loved and appreciated. Tom was a very caring person and made sure to check on his family to make sure they were cared for. Tom gave his life to Jesus. He felt comfort in knowing that his suffering would be over and he would be reunited with his Lord and his parents.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Jane and his siblings, Norman Lueskow and Pamela (David) Cochenet, in-laws, Susan (Paul) Mornard and Harold (Carmelita) Meiers, 5 nephews, a niece and his canine companion, Sparky.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Lueskow.
In accordance with Tom's wishes, his family will celebrate his life privately. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Tom's family would like to thank Unity Hospice and Crossroads West for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019