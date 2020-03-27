|
Thomas A. Wied "Tom"
Green Bay - Thomas A. Wied, 76 of Green Bay, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday March 24, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1944 to Justin and Irene (Ritchie) Wied.
He graduated from Premontre High School and married Mary J. Shambeau. Tom will be remembered by many as a generous person who loved sharing what he had with others. He was one of 11 children and remained close to all of his siblings. Tom's entrepreneurial spirit started 50 years ago with his first company Bay City Supply and continued into several other business ventures. He was known as a risk taker in business and in life. Tom was a mentor to many in what to do and sometimes in what not to do! He loved the outdoors and in his younger years enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and was an avid Packers fan. Tom enjoyed spending time with his brothers and sisters. Due to health issues in later years he was fortunate and appreciative to have their support.
Tom is survived by his children, Thomas (Catherine) Wied, Michelle "Missy" Parsons-Stadler (Steve Stadler), and James (Sarah) Wied, Chance Wied, Cade Wied; grandchildren, John (Danielle), Mike (Tera), Grant, Francesca, Madeleine, and Pierre; and great grand-daughter Leah; his siblings, Rosemary Reineck, Judy Wied, Jackie (Mike) Kaster, Kathy (Ralph) Leiterman, Jerry (Chris) Wied, Mary Jo Wied and Theresa Edlebeck; sister in law Donna Wied as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Noah; his parents; three brothers, Steven Wied Donald Wied, and Bob Wied; brother-in-law, William Reineck; and Mary Wied.
Due to the "safer at home mandate" a private Funeral Service will be held at a later date. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneral Home.com. If you would like to send a card to family, please mail to: Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave. Green Bay, WI 54303 with attention to the family of Tom Wied.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020