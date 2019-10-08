|
|
Thomas Belleau
Kewaunee - Thomas Eugene Belleau, 83, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on October 6, 2019. He was born on July 7, 1936 in Menominee, Michigan to the late Mose and Mary Belleau.
Tom is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy; his children Jon Belleau, and Barb Belleau; grandchildren Jason Bertrand, Aidan Belleau and Alex Faulk; brother Jim Belleau; sisters Lynn Jisa, Mary Jean Schwenk, and Ruth Fuersten.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mose and Mary Belleau; sister Barbara Belleau; brother Don Belleau.
Friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Monday, October 14 at Holy Rosary Church, 519 Kilbourn St, Kewaunee until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Fr. James Dillenburg followed by full Military Rites.
Go to www.buchananfh.com for further information or to send condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019