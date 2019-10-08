Services
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
920-388-3811
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
519 Kilbourn St
Kewaunee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
519 Kilbourn St
Kewaunee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Belleau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Belleau


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Belleau Obituary
Thomas Belleau

Kewaunee - Thomas Eugene Belleau, 83, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on October 6, 2019. He was born on July 7, 1936 in Menominee, Michigan to the late Mose and Mary Belleau.

Tom is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy; his children Jon Belleau, and Barb Belleau; grandchildren Jason Bertrand, Aidan Belleau and Alex Faulk; brother Jim Belleau; sisters Lynn Jisa, Mary Jean Schwenk, and Ruth Fuersten.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mose and Mary Belleau; sister Barbara Belleau; brother Don Belleau.

Friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Monday, October 14 at Holy Rosary Church, 519 Kilbourn St, Kewaunee until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Fr. James Dillenburg followed by full Military Rites.

Go to www.buchananfh.com for further information or to send condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now