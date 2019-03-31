|
|
Thomas Bomske
Brussels - Thomas F. Bomske, 78, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born in Green Bay on September 23, 1940, to the late Stanley and Margaret (Konkle) Bomske.
Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, his grandchildren, and in recent years with his cat, Earl. He also had a very creative mind, Tom built many different things for his family over the years. He was an avid collector, establishing a large collection of whatever interested him, and in recent years Tom was able to purchase his dream car, a '56 Mercury Convertible.
He is survived by his two daughters, their families; and one sister.
According to Tom's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 6, 2019