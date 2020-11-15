Thomas C. Fricke
Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Thomas C. Fricke, age 71, brother, father, uncle, friend and true believer in Christ, died on Friday, November 13th, 2020, after a strong-willed battle with cancer.
Tommy grew up in the family home his grandfather built in Manitowoc, WI. He attended Lincoln High School and UW Wisconsin-Oshkosh as a leader of his fraternity Delta Chi and with a degree in marketing. Tommy was a man of many talents and had great pride in the jobs he took on. He started working at his family owned brick business, but his main occupation was working for Hazmat, managing commercial disaster reconstruction projects all over the country. He passionately believed in the importance of health care supplements and also worked for Healthy Horizons promoting self-care.
In his retirement, he focused on his true passion of his relationship with God and being involved with his church. He worked in the housekeeping department and video ministry at Celebration Church in Green Bay. He also enjoyed Christian music and volunteered at the Cup of Joy music venue in Green Bay with true enthusiasm. He was devoted to Bible reading, enjoyed taking part in Bible groups and any other special event that helped strengthen his relationship with God. He also enjoyed volunteering at Camp Sinawa as their Treasurer and supporting their many year-round events that promote family bonding.
Tommy was a family man who made a firm commitment to be with his family members whenever they returned to town since he loved them dearly. Tom is survived by his three siblings Merri Lea (Edward) Newman, Ken Fricke, Todd (Carrie) Fricke; his close and dear cousin Pat (Laurie) Conlen; his two children Cassandra and Noelle; his beloved pup, Abbey; his nieces and nephews; his church community; and the rest of his family and friends. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Ellen Fricke; his sister-in-law, Susan Fricke; and his two nieces, Amber and Kellie Newman.
Tommy and the Fricke family would like to give a special thanks to the Bellin ER, ICU and Oncology teams and Holy Family Memorial Home Care.
Due to covid-19 restrictions a celebration of life service will be held at the Celebration Church in Green Bay at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cup of Joy 525 N Taylor St Green Bay, WI 54303; Celebration Church 3475 Humboldt Rd. Green Bay, WI 54311; and Camp Sinawa 9113 Sinawa Rd Valders, WI 54245. And as Tommy would want all of us to remember "Jesus loves you!"
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the Fricke family with funeral arrangements.