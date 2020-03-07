|
|
Thomas C. Jarmuskiewicz
Pulaski - Thomas C. Jarmuskiewicz, 83, Pulaski, died peacefully Friday afternoon, March 6, 2020, with his family at his side. The son of the late Casimir and Hattie (Shudrowicz) Jarmuskiewicz was born February 20, 1937, in the town of Maple Grove. On May 10, 1969, he married Beverly Juszczyk at St. John Cantius Church in Sobieski. The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary last year.
Tom had been employed for over 20 years at Carver Boat in Pulaski and was one of the first employees. He also worked at Procter & Gamble until retiring in 1997. His top priority was his family and he greatly enjoyed spending time with them at the family cottage. Tom liked woodworking, gardening and taking care of his lawn, birdwatching, listening to polkas, cooking, and baking. He was a Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. Tom enjoyed the challenge of a good puzzle book.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly; four children: Julie Jarmuskiewicz, Pulaski, Mike Jarmuskiewicz, Howard, Tim Jarmuskiewicz, Howard, Jolene (Michael) Houser, Oostburg; four grandchildren: Kayla and Emily, Addie and Ellie; one brother, Clarence (Suzanne) Jarmuskiewicz, Green Bay; two sisters: Helen Offen, Pulaski and Mary (Chuck) Burgess, Rockford, IL; a sister-in-law, Donna Jarmuskiewicz, Green Bay; two godchildren: Sharon Jarmuskiewicz and Sherri Douglas; other relatives and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by three brothers: Ernie, Eugene, and Sylvester (Dolores) Jarmuskiewicz; one sister, Ceil (Floyd) Gauthier; one brother-in-law, Paul Offen.
Friends are invited to gather with the family from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Entombment will take place in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020