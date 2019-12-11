|
Thomas Charlier
Kewaunee - Thomas Charlier, age 72 of Kewaunee died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Bellin Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 26, 1947 in Kewaunee to the late Clarence and Marion (Selner) Charlier.
He graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1965. He married Marjorie Seifert on July 21, 1979. Together they operated Mermaid Sales and Antiques.
He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church of Kewaunee. He knew Our Lord Jesus Christ. He was an Eagle Scout and a wood worker.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie; two daughters: Roxanne (Thomas) Styczynski, Pulaski; Ami Gracyalny; twelve grandchildren: Brennan (Jackie Wu) Stczynski; Trenton Stczynski; Savannah (Donnie) Zuleger; Shannell (David) Ortiz; Sebastian (Kaylee) Stczynski; Dakota Styczynski; Lydiah Stczynski; Sadi Gracyalny; Trey Gracyalny; Anikan Gracyalny; Raina Gracyalny; Gretchen Stycznski; Six and a half greatgrandchildren: Henry Stczynski; Oliver Stczynski; Harper Zuleger; Presley Zuleger; Emmett Stczynski; Maxton Stczynski and Baby Zuleger and a brother-in-law: Dennis Seifert.
Friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, N5789 Hy 42, Kewaunee until the time of services. a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Gary Stangland officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established for Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019