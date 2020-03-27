|
|
Thomas D. Rosinsky
Kewaunee - Thomas D. Rosinsky, 74, Kewaunee, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 surrounded by his family at his daughter's home in Oneida. He was born July 27, 1945 in Manitowoc to Palmer and Esther (Schwerer) Rosinsky.
Tom enjoyed family vacations, spending time with his grandkids, fishing, hunting, dartball, BBQ's and playing cribbage.
Tom married Sharon Kaus in Algoma on April 24, 1965.
He is survived by his three daughters Lisa (Lee) Haasch, Algoma; Penny (Tom) Vankauwenburg, Oneida; and Heather Rosinsky, Kewaunee; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two brothers Robert (Karen) Rosinsky, Manitowoc and Wayne (Roxanne) Rosinsky, Sturgeon Bay; four brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, his in-laws and three sisters-in-law.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice for the care they had given our dad, Schinderle Funeral Home for helping with arrangements and a special thank you to Paul and Melanie Czoske for all the visits you made by our dad, he so loved it. Also a thank you to Candy Finco for sitting with our dad when he was in Froedtert Hospital and we had to go home to regroup.
There will be a Celebration of his life at a later date.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Tom's tribute page at www.schinderle.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Apr. 4, 2020