Thomas Dufek Obituary
Crooked Lake - Thomas A. Dufek age 73, of Crooked Lake passed away on August 15, 2019 of a short illness at St. Marys' hospital surrounded by family. He was the 3rd son of the late Carl and Phyllis Dufek of Lena. He was a 1964 graduate of Lena High School, then he proudly served his country in the Air Force in Germany from 1964 - 1968. He was an electrician by trade. Tom enjoyed deer hunting, atving and he was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Shari Dufek; 6 Children Damien (Susanne) Dufek, Eric (Candy) Dufek, Cynthia (Richard) Netwal, Claudia (Brian) Klein, Tracy (Brian) Kracht and Christine (Todd) Meyer; 20 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. 3 brothers Lee (Ann), Gary (Josephine) and Charles (Lori); 3 sisters Carol (Roger) Borkovec, Donna (Craig) Rider and Kathy (Leonard) Lindstrom, 2 aunts and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 3 nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
