Thomas E. DekeyserHartland - age 75, passed away March 30, 2020. Dear son of the late Robert and Alice Dekeyser; dear step-son of Bette Dekeyser; beloved husband of Sharon (nee Dieball); loving step-father of Laura (Ken) Gelinskey and Lisa (Kevin) Oldenhoff; proud grandpa of Tyler (Natalie) and Ashley Oldenhoff, and Hunter Gelinskey; dear brother of Mike (Tina) Dekeyser; and further survived by other loved relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held at the funeral home, Sat. June 27, 2020 at 2PM with Visitation at 1PM.