Thomas E. Dekeyser
Hartland - age 75, passed away March 30, 2020. Dear son of the late Robert and Alice Dekeyser; dear step-son of Bette Dekeyser; beloved husband of Sharon (nee Dieball); loving step-father of Laura (Ken) Gelinskey and Lisa (Kevin) Oldenhoff; proud grandpa of Tyler (Natalie) and Ashley Oldenhoff, and Hunter Gelinskey; dear brother of Mike (Tina) Dekeyser; and further survived by other loved relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held at the funeral home, Sat. June 27, 2020 at 2PM with Visitation at 1PM.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.