Thomas E. Dekeyser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas E. Dekeyser

Hartland - age 75, passed away March 30, 2020. Dear son of the late Robert and Alice Dekeyser; dear step-son of Bette Dekeyser; beloved husband of Sharon (nee Dieball); loving step-father of Laura (Ken) Gelinskey and Lisa (Kevin) Oldenhoff; proud grandpa of Tyler (Natalie) and Ashley Oldenhoff, and Hunter Gelinskey; dear brother of Mike (Tina) Dekeyser; and further survived by other loved relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held at the funeral home, Sat. June 27, 2020 at 2PM with Visitation at 1PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
01:00 PM
Shimon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Shimon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shimon Funeral Home
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved