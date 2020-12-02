Thomas E. DeLeeuw Sr
Clintonville - Thomas E. DeLeeuw Sr., age 82 of Clintonville, passed away Tuesday December 1, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Shawano.
Thomas Edward DeLeeuw Sr. was born April 16, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI, son to the late Christian N. & Frieda H. (Neils) DeLeeuw Sr. He attended school in Milwaukee and later started work for American Motors Corp., for 8 years. Tom was united in marriage to Bernice E. Noffke on September 21, 1957, also in Milwaukee. He was then hired by the Germantown School District in the maintenance department, a position he held for over 10 years; later purchasing and operating DeLeeuw's Bar in Green Valley for 15 years. He attempted to retire, but found that it didn't suit him because he was bored, so he found jobs he could have fun working for the next 20 years. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Clintonville. Tom was one of the most social men you could ever meet, but the time that he was able to spend with his beloved Bernice was what he cherished most. He enjoyed purchasing and flipping properties to later sell, a venture which he and Bernice did together. He also enjoyed road trips, fishing, woodworking, bowling, or anything outdoors really. In addition to Bernice, Tom loved his family dearly and loved the time he got to spend with his children and grandchildren. In the final three years of his life, Tom put everything on hold to care for his beloved Bernice. His battle with COVID might have gotten the best of him, but he also yearned to be reunited with Bernice; and since her death earlier this year, his will to keep on going faded.
Thomas was survived by his children: Sue (Norm) Schoenborn, Oconto Falls; Thomas (Cheryl) DeLeeuw Jr., Gresham; Barb (Nate) DeLeeuw, Mountain; Teri DeLeeuw, Neenah; & John (Sharon) DeLeeuw, Suring
Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Sister: Bernice Quammen, CA
Brother: LeRoy DeLeeuw, WA
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Bernice; a granddaughter, Jennifer; step-mother, Helen DeLeeuw; sisters, Jeanette Stenzel & Elaine Stippich; brothers, Harold DeLeeuw (in infancy), Donald DeLeeuw & Christian DeLeeuw Jr.
A memorial graveside with inurnment will take place at Assumption BVM Cemetery, Pulaski at a later date, with Fr. Timothy Shillcox O. Praem officiating.
The family wishes to thank the staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Shawano for the care and compassion shown to Tom during his stay.
The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville is assisting the DeLeeuw family.
An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com
.