|
|
Thomas Edward Zehms
Green Bay - Thomas Edward Zehms was born on September 12, 1948, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and he passed from this earth on December 24th, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Tom had a kind heart, a gentle spirit, and a weakness for chocolate. He lived as though "time" and "love" were synonymous, and he was generous with both. Tom was the best ski boat driver ever seen on Maiden Lake, pulling his kids, their friends, his nieces and nephews around the lake for hours on end. He delighted in his grandchildren and considered them his greatest legacy.
Tom is survived by the love of his life, Nancy, his beloved sons, David (Cathy) Zehms and Chad (Marci) Zehms, and his grandchildren, who brought him great joy. He is also survived by his mother, Katy Zehms, and his brothers and sisters, Scott (Linda) Zehms, Kelly (Larry) Burnet, Paul (Sharon) Zehms, Susie (Wayne) Georgia, and Shawn (Carrie) Zehms. He was preceded in death by his father, William Zehms, and his brother, Patrick (Ann) Zehms.
The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their care, especially Robin, Sabine, Chaplain John, Janna, Jen, and Ronnie.
A private celebration of Tom's life has been planned. For those who knew Tom and wish to honor his memory, please consider a donation to one of his favorite charities, the or the Salvation Army
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family c/o Simply Cremation at 243 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019