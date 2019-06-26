Resources
- - Thomas "Tom" Funk, 77, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019. He was employed as a machinist at O&E Machine where he served as union president.

He was the son of Elmer and Beverly Funk.

Tom is survived by his wife, Nancy; mother, Beverly; daughters, Cheryl (Dan) Sacotte, Michele (Ed) Nellis; grandchildren, Courtney, Kyle (Kelsey), Dayna, Alyssa (Alex), Zach, Kailey; great-grandchildren; Skylar, Kaiden. He is further survived by brothers Ken (Mary) and Garry (Mary), as well as brother in law Gordon and numerous extended family members.

In accordance with Tom's wishes a private celebration of life will be held for his immediate family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2019
