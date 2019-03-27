|
|
Thomas Gresenz
Green Bay - Thomas R. Gresenz, 78, died peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 4 at 4:00 p.m. at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, with visitation from 2:30pm until the time of the service. The Rev. Joshua Errer will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John's Homeless Shelter and UWGB Women's Athletics.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019