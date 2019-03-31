|
Thomas Gresenz
De Pere - Thomas R. Gresenz, 78, died peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born on August 30,1940 to Elmer and Margaret (Stach) Gresenz.
Tom attended UW-Madison. He served in the U.S. Army, having been stationed in Germany. He worked for over 40 years as an accountant for Evans Race & Van Dreel CPA's. Tom participated in all sports throughout his life, although his passion was golfing at Royal Scot Golf Club. He traveled to Scotland to golf at the Saint Andrews Olde Course. He was a big fan of the Packers and Badgers and was a longtime season ticket holder for the UWGB Phoenix men and women's basketball program.
Tom is survived by his sister, Sandra (Gary) Engebose; sister-in-law, Mona Gresenz (Ron Berg); nieces and nephews - Amy Engebose, Jason (MaryAnn) Engebose, Charles (Jane) Gresenz, Cara (Tom) Nagy, Jeff (Carrie) Engebose; and great-nieces and nephews:-- Mikayla, Kelsey, Mckenna, Carissa, Elizabeth, Alexia, Kaylie, Ben, Madison, Kaitlin, Brady, Johanna, and Samantha.
He was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Gary Gresenz.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 4 at 4:00 p.m. at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, with visitation from 2:30pm until the time of the service. The Rev. Joshua Errer will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John's Homeless Shelter and UWGB Women's Athletics.
We express deep gratitude to the wonderful staff of Woodside Senior Communities Assisted Living for the great care and compassion they showed Tom. We also thank Compassus Hospice for their care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019