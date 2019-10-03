|
|
Thomas Henry "Tom" Lessmiller
Suamico - Thomas Henry "Tom" Lessmiller, 69, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1950, in Green Bay to Melvin and Evelyn (Post) Lessmiller.
Tom attended Bay Port High School. He reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Judy Vanderwalker, after 23 years, and they married in 1989. Tom drove truck for Spancrete, formerly Hurlbut, starting in 1979 and retired in 2011.
He was well known for his meticulous nature, keeping a lawn so well-manicured that it rivaled a golf course. His vehicles always looked like they just came off the showroom floor. Tom loved going to car shows.
Above all else, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren; which included vacationing with them all at Wheeler Lake in Lakewood and Mackinac Island.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Tom Jr. (Tammy) Lessmiller, Paul Lessmiller; stepsons, Jamie (Chris) Bukouricz, Dave (Nikkee) Dionne; stepdaughters, Terri (Jim) Miller, Danielle (Chris) Perrizo; sisters, Patti (Gary) Johnson, Barbara Williams; brother, Jeffrey (Lynn) Lessmiller; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne Lessmiller; and sister, Julie Lessmiller.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, October 7; followed by the Funeral Service at 6 p.m.
Entombment will take place at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Unity Hospice and Woodside Nursing Home, for their thoughtful and compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019