Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Edward and Isidore Parish
3667 Flintville Road
Suamico, WI
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Edward and Isidore Parish
3667 Flintville
Suamico, WI
Thomas J. "Tom" Giese Obituary
Thomas "Tom" J. Giese

Green Bay - Thomas "Tom" J. Giese, 57, Green Bay, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Tom was born on June 30, 1961, in Green Bay, the son of the Richard and Mary Jane (Maloney) Giese. On April 16, 1993, he married the former Gena Marcelle at Annunciation Catholic Church. Tom worked for many years as an independent contractor for Fed Ex Ground where he always enjoyed meeting new people and even some four legged friends. He loved spending time at their cottage at Bond Falls, Michigan and always cherished the family times together from the many fish fries, to making booyah, to just being a family~ it was always memorable. Tom also enjoyed fishing and taking in the peacefulness of being in the woods. He had a quick wit and a sense of humor that was inherited from his Dad and was always looking for ways to put smiles on peoples faces. Tom was an avid sports fan and loved watching Green Knights Hockey, the Brewers and of course the Packers. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Father Al Hietpaf Council #6764, where he frequently gave of his time. Tom was a loving Husband, Father, son, brother and a friend to many and will always be lovingly remembered and sorrowfully missed.

Tom is survived by his loving wife Gena, two children Alex Giese and his fiancé Breanna Heim, Jared Giese, and his loving dog Ralph, his mother Mary Jane, his siblings Susan (Wayne) Kaczrowski, Sandra Motkowski, Michael Giese, Barbara Giese, David (Stacey) Giese, he is further survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Richard Giese.

Gathering of family and friends will be held from11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Edward and Isidore Parish 3667 Flintville Road, Suamico. A Celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. David Hoffman officiating.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 5 to May 7, 2019
