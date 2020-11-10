Thomas J. Holterman



Waupaca - Thomas J. Holterman, formerly of Green Bay and Waukesha WI, peacefully completed his Earthly journey on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the age of 74 after a brief battle with COVID-19. Tom was the second child born to Ralph and Odilia (Juley) Holterman on March 7, 1946.



Tom graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1964. Growing up, his interests included electronics, which stayed with him throughout his life. He enjoyed playing and watching sports. He was a caddy at Oneida Golf and Riding Club where one of the golfers he caddied for was Coach Vince Lombardi himself. He also set pins at the Packers Playdium bowling alley. After high school, he studied at the Wisconsin School of Engineering (Madison) and the Milwaukee School of Engineering, earning his degree in Electrical Engineering Technology. He served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969, during which time he also worked for NASA as a Research Technician on the Apollo 7 Fuel Cell Project. His love of music inspired him to become an award-winning ballroom dance teacher at Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Milwaukee in 1968. He then served in Vietnam as a Topographic and Construction Surveyor. His mother shipped him his tuxedo and he continued dancing at embassies during his service while stateside. He and three of his brothers all served overseas and returned home safely. He truly enjoyed his long career in telecommunications as a sales engineer for AT&T, Global Crossing, and Level 3. He worked continuously at honing and expanding his skills in sales and technology.



Tom was devoted to his family, especially his two daughters, Amanda Marie (Eric) Haberman and Mariah Liisa Holterman. Tom is also survived by his wife of 43 years, Cammie (Lyons) Holterman, his son, Luke, and one grandchild, Eric Sebastian Haberman, adopted from Colombia in 2018. He will be dearly missed by his brothers, Bill (Lan), Jim, Larry (Mary), Leo, Terry (Ann), and Rick, and his sisters, M. Grace (Len) Vertz, Bev (Kevin) Terrien, Helen (Jack) Rhodes, and Ruth (Doug) Thomas, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Mark.



Tom loved watching the Packers win, attending operas with his girls, and playing softball in Waukesha for Flannigan's Pub. In 2012 he survived a brain aneurysm and retired early to the Wisconsin Veteran's Home at King. He was happy there and enjoyed the kind staff, "great food," visiting the Harbor Grill, watching movies, and regular visits from his family and his "grandpugs." He loved bragging about his "industrious" girls and his "handsome" grandson. He was a proud grandpa and called Mandie & Eric's wedding day the "best day of his life," especially the bride & groom waltz and father-daughter rumba he taught for the occasion. He looked forward to Mariah and his soon-to-be son-in-law, Kelvin Lindh, setting a wedding date.



Tom believed in living life without regrets, that kids should grow up with pets, and that every girl should receive her first diamonds from her daddy. He was very proud of all his children and made a strong impact on so many people in his life. We look forward to seeing him again (John 5:28), where he will once again dance with his daughters, brag about his children, play baseball with his grandson, listen to his son sing, reminisce about the Ice Bowl, tell all the jokes, and enlighten everyone with Vince Lombardi's 3 rules of golf.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store