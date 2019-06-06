Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Wake
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
2040 Hillside Dr,
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
2040 Hillside Dr
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
Thomas James Schauer

Thomas James Schauer Obituary
Thomas James Schauer

- - Thomas James Schauer, 72, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Friends may gather at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St, on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Parish Wake Service will be at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday morning at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Dr, from 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Mark VanderSteeg will preside. Burial will be in St. Kilian's Cemetery.

A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition and can be found currently at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 6 to June 12, 2019
