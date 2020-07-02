Thomas Jerome Corcoran



Thomas Jerome Corcoran, 91 years young, Chippewa Falls passed away Monday June 29th. Was born February 22, 1929 to the late Dr. William & Gladys Corcoran in Ishpeming, MI. Tom married Carol Ritz in 1959 in Green Bay, WI., & worked at Procter & Gamble for many years until his retirement in 1992 which he spent time fishing, sports and socializing with friends over coffee.



Survivors include Julie and RJ Souza, Terry and David Thyes, Tom and Cheri Corcoran, Carla and Jerry Shaver and son in law Curt Hirthe along with 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, brother Roger and Jackie Corcoran and sister in law Ann Corcoran, and a very special friend Alice DeAngelo.



Preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers, in-laws, his wife Carol, and his daughter Patty.



We will be having a celebration of life for Tom on July 19 at Josten Park shelter from anytime between 1 to 4.



There will be a memorial service to be held at a future date in Ishpeming Michigan.



Special thank you to Chippewa Manor Home and HSHS Hospice in Chippewa Falls.



We will be practicing safety standards during this time.









