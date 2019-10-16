|
|
Thomas "Tom" John Thorpe
Green Bay - Thomas "Tom" John Thorpe, 78, Green Bay, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born on January 15, 1941, in Green Bay to John and Lois "Peggy" Thorpe.
Tom graduated from Green Bay East High School, Class of 1959. He served with the U.S. Air Force. Tom was employed as a firefighter with the city of Green Bay, retiring as a Captain.
On September 26, 1964 he married Jillaine "Jill" Sulk at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Tom took a great deal of pride in his years of service both in the Air Force and with the Green Bay Fire Department. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing and spent a lot of time with his parents in Door County. Tom also was a classic car enthusiast who enjoyed spending time at local car shows with his family and friends.
He loved the Badgers, Brewers and especially the Green Bay Packers. He was a huge fan whose favorite days were home Packer games where many gathered to watch the games together at the family's house near Lambeau.
What Tom enjoyed the most, above all, was the time that he was able to spend with his family. Tom was a tremendous husband, father, bumpa, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed by all.
Tom is survived by his wife, Jill; his three children: Tom (Andrea) Thorpe II, Sheboygan; John (Leslie) Thorpe, Muscatine, IA; and Peggy (Lonnie) Geurts, Green Bay; grandchildren, Emily Thorpe, Hannah Thorpe, Samantha (Chris) Piersall, Isaac (Madison) Thorpe, Marissa (Jason) Arcand, and Megan (fiancé, Alex Stewart) Geurts; great grandchildren, Jack and Luke Piersall, Liam, Jordan and Grayson Arcand; brother, Bob (Chris) Thorpe; and in-laws, Mary (Chris) Mott, Lyn (Ken) VanDeYacht, Gary Hilbert, Teri (Scott) Flaeschel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lois "Peggy" Thorpe; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Melvin and Arleen Sulk; and sister-in-law, Shelly Hilbert.
Visitation will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to thank all who have helped with Tom's care especially the caregivers at Angels Touch as well as those on the 7th floor at St. Vincent's hospital.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019