Thomas Kaster
Crivitz - Thomas Chester Kaster, born on March 16, 1951 to Sylvester and Leona (Abts) Kaster, found his peace on August 6, 2020. After graduating from Premontre in 1969, Tom married his lifelong high school girlfriend, Jeanne White, on August 28, 1971. Together they made a family with son, Jason T. Kaster, and daughter, Amanda J. (James) Jacquart; granddaughters, Lyssabeth and Alexz; grandsons, Tommy and Chase.
Tom started his illustrious career in construction at the age of 14 years old in Green Bay. He and Jeanne established Tom Kaster Construction in 1987 and was a long standing member of the Brown County Home Builders Association. In 2001, Tom was involved in the Green Bay Community Policing Center Building. Tom was a true craftsman, known for his on-site involvement and passion for finish carpentry. He took extreme pride in every home he built, from spec homes to homes for members of the Green Bay Packers. In 2002, Tom moved up north where he built dream homes in the Northwoods.
Throughout the years, Tom coached for the Howard Suamico Youth Wrestling, Soccer and Softball Associations. He enjoyed hunting with family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Tom also enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, watching his grandchildren at their sporting events, his John Deer tractor, volunteering in the local Lions Club for 14 years, where he served as President for 2 years and Fire Department for 15 years.
Tom is further survived by his father-in-law, Gene White; siblings, Dot (Don) Niec, Lee (Bob) Eilfer, Mike (Jackie) Kaster, Patty Kaster, James (JoEllen) Kaster, Sandy (Steve) Seibert, Jackie (Jay) Krohn; sisters-in-law, Jackie (Tim Randall) and Lori (John Kone); best friends, David "Hutz" Hutzler and Jake Brabant; godchildren, Stacie Kaster Kellogg, Chris Kone, Steven Randall, and Billie Selner Sedlacek; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Sy and Leona; sister, Jeanne; nephews, Joey and Trevor; mother-in-law, Lila White.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home (116 South Krueger Street, Suring, WI 54174) from 2 pm to 8 pm, with the memorial service at 7 pm. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.