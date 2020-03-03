|
|
Thomas Krautkramer
Suamico - Thomas Krautkramer, age 79 of Suamico, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 25, 1941 in Green Bay to the late Frank and Irene (Wanek) Krautkramer. In July of 1964 he married the love of his life, Janice Zellner. Tom was active in his early life, helping with the family business, serving as an altar boy and rising through the Boy Scouts to the rank of Eagle Scout. As a young man his call to service continued in the United States Army and beyond into his business life where he became President and COO of Schreiber Foods, Inc. He was committed to improving the Green Bay community and did so through his involvement with organizations such as NEW Community Shelter, Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and Golden House, where he broke ground with the first shovel of dirt. He enjoyed everything outdoors, including fishing, golfing and the nineteenth hole.
Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jan as well as their children; Brenda (Jeff) Nelson, Heidi (John) Johnson and Steve (fiancée Megan Devine) Krautkramer, grandchildren; Hayley Nelson, Tanner Nelson and Kai Johnson. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding Tom in death are his parents, and brothers, Frank Krautkramer and John "Jack" Krautkramer.
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2:00pm until 4:45pm at St. Norbert College Parish at Old St. Joseph Church on the St. Norbert College Campus, 100 Grant Street, De Pere with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 5:00pm with Fr. James Neilson, O.Praem officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Golden House at www.goldenhousegb.org/give-support/donate in memory of Tom.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Tracey Sherman and Dr. Robert Mead, the compassionate staff of Bellin Hospital, New Perspective Senior Living, Fox Rehab, Home Instead and Unity Hospice as well as Stacie Hackl and Heidi Simon from Nurse Advocate for Seniors.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020