Thomas Krouth
Marco Island, FL and Green Bay, WI - Thomas Krouth, 71, Marco Island, FL, and Green Bay, WI, passed away at home March 6, 2020, surrounded by family, peace, and love. Born on February 15, 1949, Green Bay, he is the son of the late John and Thecla Krouth. He is a graduate of East High School the class of '67 where he met the love of his life, Linda. Thomas married the former Linda Kelley on December 28, 1968, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. Tom is the founder of both Griffin Industries and Ace Manufacturing in Green Bay. His creativity and leadership continues to impact others both professionally and personally. Tom saw the strengths in others and offered guidance and inspiration providing people the tools they needed to grow and be their best. Tom's acts of kindness needed no recognition.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; four children, Kecia Chronowski, Jonathan (Kelly Marie) Krouth, Heidi (Troy) Handrich, Kelley (Kathryn) Krouth; ten grandchildren, Caleb, Courtney (Terren), Alexandria, Cole, Morgan, Bennett, Owen, Madelin, Jack, and Henry; siblings, Lynn (Bert) Gagnon, Michael Krouth, Terry (Chris) Krouth, Kevin (Debra) Krouth, and Kristine Krouth; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 427 St. John St., Green Bay, WI, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with Rev. John Girotti officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jason Hoppe, Unity Hospice, and Dr. David Sonetti and the UW-Madison Lung Transplant Team.
In lieu of flowers please direct donations to St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter, 411 St. John St., Green Bay, WI. www.stjohnhomelessshelter.org
Tom's life was full. He loved creating memories. Tom's motto was work hard, play hard and he lived this to the end.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020