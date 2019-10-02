|
|
Thomas "Tom" Lindsley
Allouez - Thomas C. "Tom" Lindsley, age 81, of Green Bay, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 after a long fought battle with Leukemia. The son of Chester and Theodora (VandeHei) Lindsley was born February 21, 1938 in Green Bay. He attended St. Boniface Grade School and graduated from Nicolet High School (West De Pere High School) before serving his country in the U.S. Army. On October 22, 1960, he married Sandra Lee Alsteen in Green Bay, and together they shared nearly 59 years of marriage. Tom worked as a machinist for FMC/Hudson Sharp Corporation for over 40 years. In his spare time he enjoyed a variety of activities including fishing, bowling and playing softball. He was an avid cribbage player and enjoyed a game or two just days before his passing. His biggest passion though was watching his grandchildren participate in sporting events. He and Sandy are members of Resurrection Parish in Green Bay.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy; son Jeff (Jeanne) Lindsley and children: Casey (fiancé Christina Lynn) Lindsley and Molly (fiancé Jared Dechamps) Lindsley; son Tim (Chris) Lindsley and children: Jeana, Katie and Tom Lindsley; daughter Julie (Gerri Okinski) Lindsley; daughter Jill Jacques and son Carson Jacques; son Dave (Cathy) Lindsley and children: Noah, Aaron and Lauren Lindsley; siblings: Shirley (Jim) Gevers, Wayne (Sandy) Lindsley and Mike (Barb) Lindsley; sister-in-law Diane Churches, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, Chester "Chet" and Theodora "Sis", Tom was preceded in death by his sister Bonnie Lindsley, nephew Andy Gevers and brother-in-law Sam Churches.
Family and friends may visit Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Saturday, October 5, from 11:00am until 2:30pm. A prayer service will be held at 3:00pm at the funeral home. Online condolences and obituary can be viewed at cotterfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials in Tom's name to the Freedom House in Green Bay.
Our family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff and Healthcare Providers at Green Bay Oncology as well as the the Healthcare Providers and volunteers at St. Vincent Hospital and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019