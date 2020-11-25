Thomas M. Joly
MESA, AZ - Thomas M. Joly, 80, Mesa AZ, formerly of the Village of Howard, passed at his home in Mesa on November 19, 2020. The son of the late Harold and Mildred Joly was born in Green Bay, WI on January 27, 1940. He was preceded in death by the former Carol M. Wood whom he married on September 5, 1959 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Howard. They had lived in Howard until 1997 when they moved to Mesa, Arizona.
Tom and Carol operated a business in Howard under the names the Jolly Doorman and Jolly Siding from the early 60's until they moved to Mesa. Tom continued working in Arizona for Bill's Awnings of Apache Junction, AZ where he continued to sell doors, windows and screens until his passing.
Tom and Carol sponsored numerous softball and bowling teams in Howard and were involved in the Duck Creek Softball Association. They could be seen at the ballpark just about any night the lights were on during their time in Howard. The Village of Howard Park and Recreation department and Duck Creek Softball were their passion.
Survivors include his brother Robert Joly of Mesa, AZ, and his brother Kenneth of Valmy, WI. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol and brother Ronald Joly of Green Bay, WI.
Tom is to be buried next to Carol in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Howard, WI. Other services are still pending. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
