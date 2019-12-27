|
Thomas M Snodgrass (Tom)
Appleton - Thomas M Snodgrass (Tom), 78 of Appleton, WI passed away at home, surrounded by family on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Tom was born on October 17, 1941 in Yeadon, Pennsylvania to Edward and Ann (Hindman) Snodgrass He grew up in Yeadon, PA and graduated with the class of 1960 from Yeadon High School, where he was a celebrated multi-sport athlete. Tom maintained many lifelong childhood friendships that sustained him for many happy days. Tom went on to earn his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Widener University in Chester, PA.
Tom celebrated 54 years of marriage to Polly Snodgrass on August 7. Tom's career was primarily spent in the paper industry at Scott Paper and James River Paper. In later years he held positions with Direct Development and The Boldt Company. Their family made homes in Sandusky, Ohio; Dover, Delaware, and Green Bay, Wisconsin where they lived and raised their daughters (Lee and Beth) from 1978 moving to Appleton in 2005. Their Appleton neighbors provided great support and joy for Tom who enjoyed his many dog walking friends and happy conversations.
Tom was an active volunteer in his lifetime. After the Twin Towers fell on 9/11 he volunteered with the American Red Cross and spent weeks in New York City assisting community members and businesses impacted by the event. After retirement Tom volunteered at the Martha Siekman Cancer Center and Fox Valley Hematology & Oncology where he spent over a decade in treatment for mantle cell lymphoma. His ready smile and friendliness brightened the day of patients and staff alike.
Tom was the embodiment of a family man who loved and supported his children and grandchildren unconditionally. Tom cared for animals as well, and his many pets kept watch during his days in home hospice. Greta the cat and Ralph and Rose the dogs will miss him, too. Those who knew him knew a congenial man of quick humor and generosity. Before his illness he loved time on his Harley Davidson motorcycle and puttering around the house. Later he cherished time with family and friends or sitting in the shade watching the squirrels and listening to the windchimes. Tom was a lover of classical music, squirrels, silly humor, good black licorice, and a perfectly manicured lawn. He will be remembered above all for his big heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Ronald (Ronnie) Snodgrass. Tom is survived by his wife, Polly; children, Lee Snodgrass of Appleton WI, Elizabeth Snodgrass (Jonathan Stenger) of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Nora and Henry Ptacek and Margaret Stenger; brother, William (Linda) of PA; sister-in-law Sylvia Snodgrass of FL; and 7 nieces and nephews in PA, FL, and CA.
A memorial service to celebrate Tom's life will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 4 at the Fox Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Visitation will be held 30 minutes before, at 1:00 p.m. There will be a brief time to gather in community after the service until 3:00 PM at the Unitarian Fellowship Hall. As a lover of the arts and animals, memorials are preferred to the Walt Hamburger Foundation.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019