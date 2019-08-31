|
|
Thomas Mayer
Suamico - Thomas R. Mayer passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born July 8, 1965 in Green Bay to Ann and the late Raymond Mayer. Tom graduated from Bay Port High School in 1983. After high school he went on to attend driving school and then went on to deliver gasoline to various stations. Tom enjoyed taking care of him mom, helping his niece Lexi with many things. He was loving and caring to his whole family and enjoyed teasing them. He like to fish when he had a chance or play golf and played video games when he had free time.
Tom is survived by his mother Ann (nee: Sobiesczyk); siblings Dan Mayer and Kathi Mayer; nieces Alexis (Zach) Puyleart and Brooke Anderson; nephew Nicholas Anderson and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father and sister Shari Anderson.
There will be a Visitation for Tom on Saturday, August 31 at LYNDAHL FUNERAL HOME, 1350 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay, from 9-10:45 AM. His Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Tom will be laid to rest by his grandparents at Saint Lawrence Church Cemetery, Navarino. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Tom's family would be appreciated.
Tom will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019