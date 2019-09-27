|
|
Thomas (Tom) Merlin Tutin
Atlanta - Thomas (Tom) Merlin Tutin passed away at 76 years old in Atlanta GA while undergoing treatment for Multiple Myeloma. His struggle with this cancer lasted about 4.5 years and claimed his life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was residing in Green Bay, WI with his second wife of 14 years, Ruth A. Crozier.
Tom was an only child, born to Merlin and Katherine (Fuchs) Tutin on July 23, 1943 in West Point, NE. He grew up on a farm just East of Wisner, NE and later moved to a farm in Stanton, NE.
After graduating high school, Tom married and moved to Minnesota where he started a career in construction and purchased a seasonal family business, an amusement park called Kiddie Land. His construction career started in cabinetry, evolved to teaching, home building and later managing large international projects. His career offered him the opportunity to travel and explore the world.
Tom was a lifelong learner and teacher who was able to design, build or fix anything. He was a collector of antiques, machinery and tools or parts that may be needed to repair a roller coaster, a collectable piece of furniture or anything in between. He was always happy to share knowledge, a drawing or a story to help others.
Tom is survived by his wife Ruth Crozier, 5 children and 8 grandchildren: Kim Tutin: Cindy Forster (husband Jay; children, Megan, Emily, Kelli): Shelley Chase (husband Mike; children, Evan, Russell); Suzanne Kalan (husband Mark; 1 child Greg): Jeff Tutin (wife Leah, children; Eleanor, Donna)
A memorial service is being planned. Information regarding the service will be available at a later date via newspapers and Face Book
Feel free to send memorials to The , 2500 University Avenue SE Minneapolis, MN on behalf of him.
https://donate3.cancer.org/?campaign=hopelodgeminneapolis&_ga=2.17485297.930593191.1569365129-305769437.1569203698
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019