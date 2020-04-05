|
|
Thomas Moore
Krakow - With heavy but grateful hearts, we share the peaceful passing of Tom Moore on April 1st.
Born Thomas Franklin Moore at home in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on August 20, 1926, he was the fourth child of Joseph and Anna Gleason Moore.
From an early age, Tom had a fascination with aviation. While a junior at Green Bay East High School, Tom enlisted in the US Air Cadet Program. After graduation, (ironically on D-Day, 1944) he immediately transitioned into the Army Air Corp, serving until his honorable discharge following WWII. He was called back to active duty during the Korean Conflict, again as the crew chief on a C47 transport aircraft.
On June 16, 1951, Tom married Nancy Clare Smith at Christ Episcopal Church in Green Bay. Together they put into place Tom's long time dream of operating his own service station. For 31 years, Tom, with Nancy as his CFO, became Green Bay's premier Shell Dealer. With his sparkling personality, sense of humor, unquestioned integrity, and Greatest Generation work ethic, Tom ran a remarkably successful and well known business. He intuitively understood the value of personalized customer service.
Tom was totally devoted to his wife of 68 years, Nancy, and his three children. He loved his grandchildren, his great grandchildren, his church, his country, fun of word play, and a 5:00 Manhattan. That love of aviation lasted Tom's entire life, as he logged thousands and thousands of hours building and flying radio control model airplanes. A founding member of Green Bay Model Airplane Club, he treasured the opportunity to bring young enthusiasts into the fold.
Tom is survived by his wife Nancy and their three children: Daughter, Susie (Rick) Beverstein and their family; Molly (Dave) Hamm, Jane and Nell; Rebecca (Mark) Wanek, Emily and Thomas; Gretchen (Chris) Dodgion, Oliver, Finn, Millie, and Madeleine: Son, John (Beverly) Moore, and their son Samuel: Daughter, Mary Ellen (Alan) Mier and their family; Nicholas (Genesis), Valeria, Annalise, and Noah; Katie Jayce and her son Joey. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Eugenia Fletcher, her children and their families, and nephews, Daniel Moore, Tim Baisch, Jim Baisch, and dear friends, Gary and Karen Scott, Tina and Herman Kafura, Joyce Bedora, and all the kind Lake Sandia neighbors.
Welcoming Tom into heaven are his parents; his sister Edie (and Stephen) Baisch, and their son Michael; sister Mary Jane (and Bob) Juleff; brother Jack (and Mary Alice); his brother-in-law, Jim Fletcher and Nancy's parents, Myron and Mary Ellen Smith.
There will be a mass of Christian Burial and a celebration of Tom's life and Tom's WAY of life later in the year. Proko Wall is assisting the family. On line condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
If you wish to make a memorial contribution in Tom's honor, please consider Unity Hospice or .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020