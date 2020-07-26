Thomas O. Birr
Krakow - Thomas O. Birr, 64, Krakow, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, July 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. The son of Otis and Betty (Casper) Birr was born October 5, 1955, in Oconomowoc, where he grew up and worked for the family business as a mason. He met his loving wife, Karen (Mroczynski) Pallock in 1999. The couple was married Friday, October 13, 2000, at Heritage Hill and made their home in Krakow. He was a jack-of-all-trades; he especially loved his last job as a bus driver for the Pulaski Community School District.
Tom loved the outdoors. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, racing, and shooting pool. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need, including strangers. This was especially evident in his last act of generosity, with the donation of his brain tissue to help cure PSP.
Survivors include his wife, Karen; his kids: Mitch Pallock, Pulaski, Nicole (Matthew) McGonigle, Hartland, Kevin Birr (Kelly), Kaukauna, Tyler (Laura) Pallock, Little Suamico, Andy Birr, at home; nine grandchildren and one on the way: Landen, Colten, and Chilten, Trey and Conor, Brynn, Raegan, Reese, and Camreigh; his dog, Max, who was always at his side; his mother, Betty Birr, who lived next door and helped care for him throughout his illness; brothers and sisters: Al (Paula) Birr, Krakow, Larry Birr, Plover, Shirley (Joey) Sutrick, Oconto Falls, Donnie Birr, Oconto Falls; his father-in-law, Norbert Mroczynski, Green Bay; Karen's siblings; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Otis Birr; one brother and sister-in-law, Gary (Beth) Birr; maternal grandparents, Leland and Emma Casper; paternal grandparents, Henry and Felcie Birr; mother-in-law, Laura Mroczynski.
Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one. Friends are invited to gather with the family from 3 - 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 28th at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Birr family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
The family would like to thank Macy Agen and Cole Weisnicht, Angie and Kristy from Lakeland Care, Bobbi, Krystal, Traci, Jen, and everyone from Heartland Hospice and everyone who was so kind and attentive to Tom and his family over the years.
