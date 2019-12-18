|
Thomas P. Cashman
Green Bay - We're sad to announce our brother Tom passed away suddenly of natural causes on December 14, 2019. Thomas Patrick was born November 16, 1960 to Kathleen and Ronald Cashman.
Tom attended St. Joseph Grade School and then Premontre class of 1979.
Tom was an extremely intelligent person. He attended UWGB and University of Miami Coral Gables for business. He traveled for over a year in Europe and Russia. He was able to speak German and pretty good at Russian.
Tom worked hard in his younger years on various loading docks in Green Bay. Because of his strong work ethic he was able to retire early in life. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and unique sense of humor. He never forgot a birthday, sending cards and gifts to family and friends throughout his lifetime.
Tom was always out and about in Green Bay. He was an avid Packers fan and had a passion for trains. He was a giving member of his neighborhood; making sure everyone's sidewalks were shoveled and lawns mowed. Tom's house was a fun place for family and friends to visit.
Thomas is survived by his brothers Steven and Charles Cashman and sister Rose (David) Basche. Tom absolutely loved his nieces and nephews: Talya and Tayler Cashman; Roslyn and Ella Cashman; Daniel and Michael Sheehy. Tom is also survived by many close family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Mary and Charles Cashman, Rose and Fred Morris, niece Anna. Many aunts and uncles will also be greeting him in Heaven.
The family invites you to visit Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave. A Prayer service will be held at 12:00 PM to celebrate Tom's life, led by Sr. Ann Marie Selinsky.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019