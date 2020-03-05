|
Thomas P. Garvey
De Pere - Thomas P. Garvey, 80, De Pere, passed away March 4, 2020 after a 30 plus year battle with COPD.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Donna Garvey. He was born to Michael and Florence (Wallace) Garvey on September 10, 1939. Tom married Donna Van Enkevort on August 26, 1964.
They have 12 children, Dwayne Garvey, Lisa Garvey, Francine (Mike) Osborne, Steve (Martha) Garvey, Leanne (Doug) Harvath, Suzy Garvey, Tony Garvey (Deceased), Jill (Gerry) Wagner, Ted Garvey, Paul (Melissa) Garvey, Sandy (Jim) Struble, and Tom J. Garvey. Papa Tom's 12 grandchildren, Megan and Jameson Struble, Cindy and Brandon Wagner, Dustin and Mazie Maluka, Mason and Madison Osborne, Henry Garvey, and Logan, Bruce and Nicole Garvey. His sisters, Bev Manning, Phyllis (Mike) Randerson, Mary Ellen Patterson, his brothers, Mark (Barb) Garvey, and Mike (Vonnie) Garvey. Tom's in laws, Jrnny Roffers, Tom and Lornie Van Gheem, Judy Lewins and Mary Van Enkevort. Tom will be missed deeply by many more family and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his son Tony, in-laws, James and Aletta Van Enkevort, and Colleen Garvey.
Friends may call at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere from 3:00PM - 6:00PM Sunday, March 8, 2020.
A special thank you to Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020