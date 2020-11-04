1/1
Thomas P. Salmon
Thomas P. Salmon

Green Bay - Thomas Salmon passed into eternal life on November 2, 2020, at the age of 82. He was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on May 27, 1938 to the late John B. and Philomene (Kohlbeck) Salmon, the second youngest of 13 children. Tom was employed by the UW System in Madison until his retirement. He also served in the Army National Guard of Wisconsin.

Tom was an avid sports fan and traveled to the Big Ten Stadiums enjoying a game at each one. He also enjoyed a Packer game at the Football Hall of Fame in Canton Ohio.

Tom is sadly missed by his former spouse, JoAnn Salmon, Green Bay; three sisters and one brother-in-law; Mary Tomcheck, Green Bay, Theresa McCarville, Green Bay, Rita and Jim Oudenhoven of Maple Grove, Minnesota; Godchildren, Tina Chervenka and Katie Dequaine, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Tom was preceded in death by his siblings, Leo (Marion) Salmon, Ed (Marcella) Salmon, George (Mary) Salmon, Jim Salmon, Robert Salmon, Richard and Nancy Salmon, Marge (Carl) Slaby, Geraldine (Buck) Garot, Audrey (Ken) Repitz, Ken Tomcheck and Richard McCarville.

Friends may gather at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 645 S. Irwin Ave, on Tuesday, November 10, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Finian Zoucha OFM and Deacon Paul Umentum OFS officiating. Burial will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Casco. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

The family extends their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Bishop's Court, especially Michelle and to Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy the family asks that donations be made to Heartland Hospice, Unity Hospice, Salvation Army, any homeless shelter, or food pantry of your choice in honor of Tom.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
