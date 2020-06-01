Thomas R. FitzgeraldGreen Bay - Thomas R. Fitzgerald, 66, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born on November, 16, 1953 to the late Rockne and LaVerne Fitzgerald.Thomas worked at Proctor & Gamble for 18 years. Some of his favorite hobbies were model making, refurbishing guns and restoring motorcycles and cars.He is survived by his siblings: Mike (Jane) Fitzgerald, Kathy (Jeff Czypinski) Fitzgerald and Colleen (Tim) Maloney; nieces and nephews: Autumn (Wes) Ward, Jaclyn (Jason) Cravens and Brett (Jordan) Fitzgerald, Linda (Ray) Czypinski and Melanie (Adam) Skalmoski and Gregory Maloney; aunts and uncles: Jack (Marsha) Fitzgerald, Frank (the late Arlene) Fitzgerald, Mary (Bill) Miller and many cousins. He is further survived by many great nieces and nephews.Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Rockne and LaVerne, and grandparents.