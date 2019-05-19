|
|
Thomas R. McDonald
Sturgeon Bay - Thomas Rodrick McDonald, 81, of Sturgeon Bay passed away at his home on May 17, 2019. He was born February 28, 1937 in Wausau to Harold and Susan (Mayer) McDonald. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1955. His greatest loves in high school were cross country running and curling. On June 7, 1958 he married Judith Rae Jaecks.
In 1965, Tom purchased the Car Quest Auto Parts Store in Sturgeon Bay which he owned and operated until 1993. In 1993, he entered the Miracle Ear business with his brother Patrick.
For many years, Tom coached Little League and Jr. Legion baseball. Tom played in the old timers softball league and was in several bowling, curling and golf leagues. He was instrumental in the establishment of the Lakeshore Curling Club in Two Rivers and officiated at the World Curling Championship in 1989. Tom was a past president of the Sturgeon Bay Jaycees, a long time member of the Lion's Club, and past president and treasurer of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Valmy. He was also a member of the Wisconsin Automotive Parts Association and served as president in 1989-90.
Survivors include his wife Judith; four children: Cindy (Neil) Nordstrom, North Prairie, WI; Carol (David) Lenius, Brussels; Thomas (Kristine) McDonald II, Austin, TX; Jennifer ( Paul) Wiesner, Sturgeon Bay; known as Baumpa by his grandchildren: Daniel (Rebecca) Nordstrom, Waukesha; Kristina (Ky) Miller, Springfield, MO; Alyssa (Nicholas) Lee, Sturgeon Bay; Brady Lenius, Beaver Dam; Kayla and Kyle McDonald, Round Rock, TX; McKenzie and Andrew Wiesner, Sturgeon Bay; great-granchildren: Deklyn and Phinnley Nordstrom and Emalyn Lee; his siblings: Connie Hume, Jack (Paulette) McDonald, Marge (Frank) Morris, Glen (Alice) McDonald; sister-in-law Paulette McDonald.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Rodney McDonald, Mary Geier, Patrick McDonald; brothers-in-law, Patrick Geier, John Hume and a grandson, Michael Nordstrom.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Valmy with Rev. Benjamin Enstad officiating. Friends may call at Forbes Funeral Home from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday and then after 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the church until time of services. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church in Valmy or to powerforparkinsons.org in his name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 19 to May 25, 2019