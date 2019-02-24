Thomas "Tom" Riemer



Denmark - Thomas Riemer, 74, of Denmark, beloved husband of 55 years to Cherie (Bartels) Riemer, departed this life on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Bellin Health surrounded by his family.



Tom was born on July 7, 1944 in Manitowoc, WI son of the late Elmer and Anna (Pribyl) Riemer. He was a 1962 graduate of Green Bay East High School. He was a truck driver for over 50 years working for numerous companies including LCL Transit and later retiring from Advanced Transportation. He was a long time member of the Teamsters Union. Tom's love for farming began when he grew up on his grandparents farm. He kept a small farm of his own for most of his life. Tom was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing as a past time. He worked hard all of his life taking wonderful care of his wife and family.



He will be sadly missed by his wife Cherie, and their two children: Annette (Kris Domingos) Riemer and Michael Riemer. Tom also leaves 3 beloved grandchildren: Brandon (Katherine) Riemer, Joseph Riemer, and Ezekiel Riemer along with his siblings: Caroline Green, Robert (Lorraine) Riemer, Nancy (Jack) Wunderlich, Barbara Riemer, Carl (Sarah) Riemer, and Mary Jane (Garry) Willcox. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Emogene Riemer, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Riemer and brother-in-law, Jack Green.



At Tom's request private family services were held. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.



Tom's family wishes to express their gratitude to the ICU Staff, especially Dillon and Katie, of Bellin Health for the wonderful care given to him during his stay. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary