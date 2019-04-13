Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Green Bay - Thomas "Popeye" Roland, 63, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 11, 2019, after a short battle with cancer surrounded by family. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The celebration of Tom's life will continue at the Four Way Bar & Restaurant, 1801 Riverside Drive in Suamico. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
