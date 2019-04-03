Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Proko-Wall Funeral Home
1630 E. Mason St.
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Proko-Wall Funeral Home
1630 E. Mason St.
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Cathedral
140 S. Monroe Ave.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Cathedral
140 S. Monroe Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Senn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Senn Sr.


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Senn Sr. Obituary
Thomas Senn Sr.

Naperville - Thomas S. Senn Sr., 62, Naperville, Il, died on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the University of Chicago Hospital following a brief illness. He was born June 1, 1956, in Green Bay to Doris (Nelson) Senn and the late Jacques Loeb Senn. Tom attended St. Francis Xavier Cathedral Grade School and Green Bay East High School graduating in 1974. He continued his education at UWGB and began a career in the photographic arts industry. Later in life, Tom went back to school to become a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. Tom began his new career in Illinois School District 300 in August 2014. He will be missed dearly by his friends, colleagues, and students at Kenneth E. Neubert Elementary School in Algonquin, Illinois, where he served as the Social Worker. Tom also served as a counselor with Stephen Ministry and worked as a Catholic Therapist in his free time.

He is survived by two loving sons, Erik Maxwell Senn and Thomas Stuart Senn II, both in Chicago, IL; his mother, Doris Senn, Green Bay; five brothers: William Senn, Wauwatosa; Frederick Senn, Green Bay; Ward (Karen) Senn, Pueblo West, CO; Drake (Teresa Bouzek-Senn) Senn, Green Bay and Eric (Jenni) Senn, Corpus Christie, TX; two sisters, Susan (Michael) Regan, Wausau and Nancy (John Olsan) Senn, Wauwatosa; he is further survived by six nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-7:00 pm Thursday, April 4. Parish wake service 7:00 pm Thursday. Visitation will continue on Friday at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, 140 S. Monroe Ave., after 9:30 am until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 10:30 am Friday at the church with Rev. Joseph Dorner officiating. Burial in the Allouez Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to Tom's family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in his name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now